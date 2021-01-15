The moment Ronald Koeman earned the trust of La Masia’s hottest star

Ilaix Moriba is flying. The Barcelona B midfielder is training with the first team and his dream of debuting for the Blaugrana is edging closer with every passing day as per Diario Sport.

Moriba has been highly-touted ever since he was a very young man, identified as having a special quality that sets him apart from the others even in an environment as elite as La Masia.

The central midfielder has become the reference point of Garcia Pimienta‘s B team, with his ability and personality outweighing his tender years. He’s attracted the interest of Manchester City, Juventus, Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund before Barcelona tied him down with a generous contract.

RB Leipzig and Borussia Monchengladbach have both enquired about him in the past few months, and Moriba’s camp viewed the idea of spending time on loan in the Bundesliga positively.

Ronald Koeman, however, was quick to kill the idea, stressing that he’s close to becoming a part of his first team. Koeman is aware the situation needs to be handled well, and he is so far. It’s only a matter of time before his senior bow in La Liga.