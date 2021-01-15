The moment Riqui Puig asked to take decisive Barcelona penalty: “You have to believe in yourself”

Riqui Puig was the man of the hour for Barcelona on Wednesday evening as he hit the winning penalty as his side advanced into the Spanish Supercopa final by defeating Real Sociedad.

The 21-year-old was a substitute in the encounter but he volunteered to step up and take the fifth penalty in the shootout, which turned out to be the decisive one.

Now, the Blaugrana have released the video footage of their team huddle before the spot kicks got underway, which shows Puig – who was standing beside Ronald Koeman – stand up and request that he take the fifth penalty, with the first four already having been pre-determined.

☝ El moment en el que @RiquiPuig decideix xutar el cinquè penal pic.twitter.com/QG7Ah0o0re — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_cat) January 14, 2021

In quotes carried by El Mundo Deportivo, Puig recalled of the moment: “Ronald called over the first four regulars and I asked to take the fifth.

“When I struck the ball, I knew it was going inside, I shot with conviction. I didn’t know where I would shoot, but once you’re there, you have to shoot hard and believe in yourself.”

Puig has had a difficult season, with Koeman repeatedly saying that the Catalan doesn’t fit into his plans at the moment and should go on loan to gain first-team experience.