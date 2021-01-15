Spanish football evening headlines: Barcelona elections postponed, Madrid supporters turn on Hazard, Barcelona sweat on Messi’s fitness

Spanish football evening headlines for 15 January.

Barcelona presidential elections postponed

Barcelona news has been dominated by the club’s upcoming presidential elections but they have been postponed just nine days before they were due to be held.

A report in La Vanguardia claims the decision was made by the club’s current interim board on Friday as the current Covid-19 pandemic would mean that 50 percent of the socios would be unable to vote.

Real Madrid fans turn on Eden Hazard – many want him sold or benched

Real Madrid news is dominated by last night’s Spanish Supercopa defeat and a poll in Marca now shows the majority of the club’s fans think Eden Hazard should be dropped or sold.

44 percent of respondents believe Los Blancos should sell the Belgian star while 25 percent think he should be a substitute – with just 26 percent thinking he should stay in the side with 5 percent believing Madrid should adapt their system to him.

Lionel Messi misses Friday training as Barcelona sweat on his fitness

Barcelona news over the next few days will be focused on the fitness of Lionel Messi ahead of Sunday’s Spanish Supercopa final against Athletic Club Bilbao.

As per Cadena Cope, the Argentine was not fit enough to partake in a full training session with his teammates in Friday’s recovery session although he did instead do specific gym work.

