Rubiales admits error in not showing replays of handball incident during Madrid v Athletic

The Supercopa de Espana is not a competition that’s normally taken seriously by Spain’s elite, but in this strangest of seasons it’s taken on a whole new significance.

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid could do with the ego boost and shot in the arm that winning the first title of the season provides, and while the Blaugrana could still be in line to achieve this, Los Blancos won’t.

Zinedine Zidane‘s side were knocked out in the semi-final last night by Athletic Bilbao, losing 2-1 at La Rosaleda in Malaga. There was a controversial moment late on in the game, however, that’s seen a bit of coverage in today’s papers.

Luis Rubiales, president of the RFEF, has been criticised after television covering the game didn’t show a possible handball by Athletic’s Unai Nunez in the 95th minute of the match, a moment that could have resulted in a game-tying penalty kick. The moment was reviewed by VAR but not shown to the public.

Rubiales has admitted it was an error on the part of his organisation in comments carried by Diario AS. “It should have been broadcast,” he said. “It was a failure to perform. You have to apologise when you do something wrong – it’s silly to hide it. You have to be self-critical and if there are things that are not done well, analyse and improve on them.”