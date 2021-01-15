Real Madrid fans turn on Eden Hazard – many want him sold or benched

Real Madrid news is dominated by last night’s Spanish Supercopa defeat and a poll in Marca now shows the majority of the club’s fans think Eden Hazard should be dropped or sold.

44 percent of respondents believe Los Blancos should sell the Belgian star while 25 percent think he should be a substitute – with just 26 percent thinking he should stay in the side with 5 percent believing Madrid should adapt their system to him.

Hazard was ineffectual once again for Los Blancos in Thursday’s loss to Athletic Club Bilbao and he was subbed off in the 67th minute with the side trailing 2-0.

The Belgian star’s injury problems since his switch from Chelsea in 2019 have blighted his start to life in the Spanish capital, but he has been unable to refind form at any point across those 18 months.

Former Madrid star Predrag Mijatovic told Cadena Ser: “Hazard shouldn’t be starting, but the one who decides and sees him in training is Zidane. Real Madrid also play well without him, and that’s the worrying thing.”

📻⚽🌟 Analizamos las semifinales de la Supercopa con Pedja Mijatovic 🗣️ “¿Cuando va a aparecer Hazard? Eso nos preguntamos todos. Lo que ha enseñado hoy es muy poquito para un jugador de su talla” 🔴 Directo: https://t.co/L3pZsDnFMf pic.twitter.com/13yfFvFO1S — El Larguero (@ellarguero) January 14, 2021

Another former Madrid player, Santiago Cazares said: “It’s not Hazard’s moment. Asensio had to be playing on the left and priority should be given to the players who are in form. Not starting Hazard in the centre and then changing it because it doesn’t work.”

Hazard netted just one goal across 22 appearances in his debut campaign in Spain, although Madrid ended up winning their first league title in three years.

The Belgian international suffered a fracture to his right distal fibula during the 1-0 La Liga loss at Levante in February – just a week after he returned from a similar three-month layoff, summing up a difficult season, and his second campaign is proving similarly frustrating – scoring just twice in 10 appearances.