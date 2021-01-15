Manuel Pellegrini on William Carvalho’s Benfica links: “William is very happy here”

Speaking ahead of Real Betis‘ Copa del Rey last 32 clash with Sporting Gijon, Manuel Pellegrini touched on the future of William Carvalho in comments carried by Marca.

The Portuguese midfielder has been strongly linked with a return to his native land with Benfica, with Jorge Jesus said to be a keen admirer of the midfielder who’s been unable to show the best of himself for Los Verdiblancos.

For Pellegrini, however, the move is far from a sure thing. He’s asserted that the Portuguese is content in Seville.

“William has been recovering from the muscle injury that had kept him out for almost three weeks,” the Chilean coach said. “I see him as absolutely committed and focused on the team. I don’t see that he any intention or desire to go.”

“Many time when players see a potential move they try to pressure to make it happen, but William is very happy here. He’s an important player for us and we will see what his future holds, but he’s absolutely focused on what he has to do for the team.”

Pellegrini revealed that he intends to rotate ahead of the Copa clash, with the majority of his attention presumably on leading Betis up the league table.

His side currently sit tenth, seven points behind neighbours Sevilla in sixth but just eleven points off bottom-placed Huesca.

Benfica are currently third in the Portuguese Primeira Liga, level on points with second-placed Porto and seven behind leaders Sporting.