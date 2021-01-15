Athletic Bilbao Barcelona

Lionel Messi misses Friday training as Barcelona sweat on his fitness

Barcelona news over the next few days will be focused on the fitness of Lionel Messi ahead of Sunday’s Spanish Supercopa final against Athletic Club Bilbao.

As per Cadena Cope, the Argentine was not fit enough to partake in a full training session with his teammates in Friday’s recovery session although he did instead do specific gym work.

Messi will travel with the rest of his Barcelona teammates to Seville later on Friday from Cordoba as they start to fully prepare and plan for Sunday’s showpiece game.

The Argentine is said to have suffered a minimal injury in Saturday night’s La Liga win over Granada but has continued to feel discomfort in the days since and he sat out the semi-final victory over Real Sociedad on Wednesday evening.

Lionel Messi

The side’s recent collective upturn in form has been elevated by Messi, who looks to really be enjoying his football for the first time this season.

