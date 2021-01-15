Joan Laporta speaks about his Barcelona “dream” with Lionel Messi

The favourite to be named as the next president of Barcelona has spoken about his “dream” of Lionel Messi still playing for the club during their 125th anniversary season – in 2024.

Joan Laporta has claimed that he is totally confident of the Argentine star – who becomes a free agent in July – remaining at the Catalan clubs and spending the rest of his career at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona news on Friday has been dominated by an unspecified delay to the club’s presidential elections, although Laporta is still viewed as the favourite.

Carlos Tusquets is the current interim president of the Blaugrana but elections will be held this month with candidates vying to replace the departed Josep Maria Bartomeu.

However, Laporta has reiterated that he is the best candidate to ensure Messi remains at the club for the remainder of his career.

Laporta told reporters on Friday, in quotes that have been carried by Marca: “I will make him an offer at an economic level within the possibilities of what Barça can offer. I know that Leo is not guided by money, and I will make him a very competitive sports proposal, in which he sees himself winning titles.

“I would love for the club’s 125th anniversary to coincide with the new Camp Nou and with Messi in the team. My dream would be this.”