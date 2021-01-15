Granada eye Barcelona defensive outcast in January swoop

La Liga side Granada are considering a January transfer move for Barcelona’s forgotten man Junior Firpo.

Firpo played a rotating role with first choice left back Jordi Alba during his debut season at the Camp Nou in 2019/20 with 17 league appearances.

However, he has completely dropped off the radar in the first half of the 2020/21 campaign with just one league start to his name.

That lack of first team action has opened up consistent speculation that Ronald Koeman is keen to sell him to free up much needed funds for incoming targets.

As per reports from Diario AS, Diego Martinez is now monitoring the situation and could make a move if La Blaugrana are open to a quick negotiation.

Any possible deal is likely to involve a six month loan at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes with an option to buy in the summer depending on his impact in Andalucia.