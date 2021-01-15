Gareth Bale likely to return to Real Madrid this summer

Tottenham are not expected to extend the current one-year loan deal for Gareth Bale who is likely to return to Real Madrid this summer, say The Times.

The report has been built upon by Diario AS, who outline how Bale has only been able to play 623 minutes in 12 games for Spurs this campaign, scoring three goals, but failing to force his way into Jose Mourinho’s side.

Bale has started just one Premier League game for Spurs this season and has featured for a paltry total of just 160 minutes from a potential 17 matches – in which he has scored just one goal.

The 31-year-old helped Madrid to four Champions League crowns and two La Liga titles during his spell at the club, before returning to Spurs in a loan arrangement in the previous transfer window.

It was claimed last summer that Bale’s relationship with Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane was broken and the situation for him in Madrid had been untenable – and he appears to have little future at the club, where his contract expires in 2022.