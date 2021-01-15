Eden Hazard: From a highly-touted Galactico to almost a non-entity

Eden Hazard was supposed to be the Galactico to usher Real Madrid into a new era, but instead he’s fading into insignificance.

Signed in the summer of 2019, the Belgian has played just 32 games for Los Blancos, leaving his mark on only a handful of them. This season, he’s scored just two goals – at Huesca in October and a penalty at the San Siro against Inter.

He’s struggled with injury and bad luck, but has been unable to step up to the plate in the time he’s spent on the pitch. Now 30, his window of opportunity to make a success of his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, his dream move, is narrowing.

The Hazard who marvelled at the 2018 World Cup or in the blue of Chelsea has been nowhere to be seen, but the player who struggled through last night’s Supercopa de Espana defeat, according to Marca, has been all too regular.

Hazard was anonymous against Athletic Bilbao, unable to dictate the game or create danger. Currently trailing La Liga to Atletico Madrid and having scraped through to the knockout stage of the Champions League, Madrid really need him to begin to perform.