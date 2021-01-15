Barcelona request postal voting as they confirm delay to presidential elections

Barcelona have confirmed a delay to their presidential elections – scheduled for 24 January – and are seeking to introduce postal voting for members.

The club have made a request to the Generalitat to modify the legislation in order to allow postal votes to be considered for the elections, as per Cadena Cope, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

🔵🔴 OFICIAL | El @FCBarcelona comunica que las elecciones se retrasan por las restricciones derivadas del COVID-19 ✉️ El Club ha pedido a la @generalitat que valore la posibilidad de modificar la legislación para posibilitar el voto por correo postal ➡️Lo adelantó @victor_nahe https://t.co/x3MEhvtiPM pic.twitter.com/vLKgZZ1WiY — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) January 15, 2021

Carlos Tusquets is the current interim president of the Blaugrana but elections are set to be held on 24 January with candidates vying to replace the departed Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Joan Laporta, Victor Font and Toni Freixa are all on the final ballot for the elections but the date for the vote is now up in the air.

It is said by El Mundo that a further meeting will be held by the club’s hierarchy on Friday evening to discuss the next steps from here as the club seeks to find a solution to the situation.

Laporta is the favourite for the post after garnering an impressive 9,625 validated member signatures with Font and Freixa lagging behind on 4,431 and 2,634 respectively.

The club do not currently have an electronic voting system in place.