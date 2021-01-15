Barcelona La Liga

Barcelona request postal voting as they confirm delay to presidential elections

Barcelona have confirmed a delay to their presidential elections – scheduled for 24 January – and are seeking to introduce postal voting for members.

The club have made a request to the Generalitat to modify the legislation in order to allow postal votes to be considered for the elections, as per Cadena Cope, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Carlos Tusquets is the current interim president of the Blaugrana but elections are set to be held on 24 January with candidates vying to replace the departed Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Joan LaportaVictor Font and Toni Freixa are all on the final ballot for the elections but the date for the vote is now up in the air.

It is said by El Mundo that a further meeting will be held by the club’s hierarchy on Friday evening to discuss the next steps from here as the club seeks to find a solution to the situation.

Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium

Laporta is the favourite for the post after garnering an impressive 9,625 validated member signatures with Font and Freixa lagging behind on 4,431 and 2,634 respectively.

The club do not currently have an electronic voting system in place.

Posted by

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.