Barcelona presidential elections postponed

Barcelona news has been dominated by the club’s upcoming presidential elections but they have been postponed just nine days before they were due to be held.

A report in La Vanguardia claims the decision was made by the club’s current interim board on Friday as the current Covid-19 pandemic would mean that 50 percent of the socios would be unable to vote.

Carlos Tusquets is the current interim president of the Blaugrana but elections are set to be held on 24 January with candidates vying to replace the departed Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Joan LaportaVictor Font and Toni Freixa are all on the final ballot for the elections but the date for the vote is now up in the air.

Laporta is the favourite for the post after garnering an impressive 9,625 validated member signatures with Font and Freixa lagging behind on 4,431 and 2,634 respectively.

The club do not currently have an electronic voting system in place.

