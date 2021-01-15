Barcelona forced to pay outstanding debt to four former players

A quartet of former Barcelona have received payments of €10k each from the club to settle a dispute that had run for over six months.

Kike Saverio, Chumi, Sergi Puig and Guillem Jaime were all part of the club’s B team squad last season and were entitled to the bonus payment as a result of the club reaching the promotion playoffs.

As highlighted by El Mundo Deportivo, those payments have now been processed after the AFE (Spanish players union) pressurised the club to settle the issue.

The delay had come from a dispute from the club that all four players had left the club by 30 June, which was before the playoffs were held – due to the delay of the season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Barcelona news recently focused on the club’s financial issues and their attempts to cut costs, although these payments will be seen as minor in their general accounts.