Atletico Madrid defensive star suffers injury blow

Atletico Madrid centre back Mario Hermoso is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering an ankle sprain in their midweek 2-0 La Liga win over Sevilla.

The Spanish international has been an ever present figure in Diego Simeone’s starting XI so far in 2020/21 with the former Espanyol defender making 14 league starts.

However, according to reports from Marca, he will now miss a minimum of two weeks of action.

Hermoso soldiered on in the vital win over Julen Lopetegui’s team and completed the full 90 minutes at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

Un esguince de tobillo en el último partido me mantendrá unos días alejado de mis compañeros. Desde hoy, trabajando al 200% con fisios y recuperadores para volver lo antes posible! Gracias por vuestro apoyo! pic.twitter.com/vaeE1sWMdf — Mario Hermoso (@mariohermoso5) January 15, 2021

Simeone is likely to recall Brazilian star Felipe Monteiro to the starting team for the trip to Eibar on January 21 to partner Stefan Savic in the heart of his back line.

Atletico’s incredible defensive record in 2020/21 has formed the key bedrock of their La Liga title challenge in recent months with an incredible six goals conceded in 16 games so far.