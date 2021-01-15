Arsenal interested in Barcelona goalkeeper

Barcelona‘s Brazilian goalkeeper Neto Murara could leave Catalonia this January for Arsenal according to reports carried by Mundo Deportivo. Neto will only leave Barcelona if he’s to be in with a chance to be a guaranteed starter at Arsenal, however.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen single-handedly secured the Blaugrana’s victory over Real Sociedad to qualify for the final of the Supercopa de Espana this coming Sunday against Athletic Bilbao, and his starting role at the club is undisputed.

Arsenal need another goalkeeper to come into the club to deputise for Bernd Leno given Runar Alex Runarsson, the current backup, has failed to impress in his Europa League performances.

The idea would be to bring Neto in on loan, allowing Barcelona to lower its wage bill as well as bolstering Arsenal’s squad. The London club are said to be willing to offer Neto the opportunity to compete with Leno for the number one shirt, something that has to be promised for Neto to move there.