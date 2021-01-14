Spanish football morning headlines: Riqui Puig’s kiss, double standards for Barcelona and Madrid, Messi shows his other face

Spanish football morning headlines for January 14th.

Riqui Puig: A kiss that’s more of a warning

Riqui Puig has shown light and shadow thus far in his Barcelona career according to Marca. He’s shown ability and personality, but also inconsistency and issues with several coaches.

The Catalan proved in Cordoba last night, however, that he has what it takes to succeed in the elite and that he intended on achieving his ambitions in Blaugrana, kissing the badge after scoring the winning penalty in a statement of intent.

Read more here.

Same referee, different result for Barcelona and Madrid

Last night’s penalty decision, when Frenkie de Jong was penalised for handling the ball in the box, is an example of the different rules applied to Barcelona and Real Madrid according to a report in Mundo Deportivo.

Andalusian referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero didn’t hesitate to blow his whistle and point to the spot, enabling Mikel Oyarzabal to score Real Sociedad‘s equaliser. The same referee, however, let Sergio Ramos off when he did something similar against Eibar.

Read more here.

Lionel Messi shows his other face during extra-time

Lionel Messi showed his other face during extra-time last night as Barcelona in the semi-final of the Supercopa de Espana according to Diario Sport, with the Argentine encouraging his team-mates given he was unable to play due to injury.

Messi went down to the pitch once the game was over to celebrate with his teammates and gave tactical instructions to several players. He and Ronald Koeman, in fact, were quite clearly coaching the players through extra-time.

Read more here.