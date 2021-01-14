Spanish football evening headlines: Barcelona elections hang in the balance, Trippier boost on ban and Real Madrid striker departs

Barcelona elections in the balance

Barcelona news are dominated by the club’s presidential elections set to take place this month but the rate of Covid-19 may mean they are never held.

Read more: Barcelona elections set to be postponed – report

A report in Nacio Digital claims the elections may be postponed due to the current infection rates in the area.

Trippier boost on ban

Kieran Trippier may never fully serve his English FA-imposed betting ban, as outlined in a report from The Guardian.

Read more: Atletico Madrid: Kieran Trippier may not serve FA betting ban due to appeal

The Atletico Madrid’s players ban is suspended pending an appeal and he may not miss any further action at all as the English FA failed to move the potential period of a suspension.

Jovic leaves Madrid

Real Madrid transfer news has seen the confirmation of striker Luka Jovic re-joining his former club Eintracht Frankfurt on a loan deal until the end of the current campaign.

Read more: Confirmed transfer: Real Madrid striker rejoins former club

Jovic is expected to return to Real Madrid at the end of the campaign but his long-term future remains unclear.