Same referee, different result for Barcelona and Madrid

Last night’s penalty decision, when Frenkie de Jong was penalised for handling the ball in the box, is an example of the different rules applied to Barcelona and Real Madrid according to a report in Mundo Deportivo.

Andalusian referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero didn’t hesitate to blow his whistle and point to the spot, enabling Mikel Oyarzabal to score Real Sociedad‘s equaliser. The same referee, however, let Sergio Ramos off when he did something similar against Eibar.

He left Ramos off, even though his arm was clearly apart from his body. He was so convinced, in fact, that he didn’t even feel the need to go to VAR. That was a pivotal moment – it could have provided Eibar’s equaliser, bringing the game to 2-2, only for the fixture to end 3-1 to Madrid.

For the Catalan press, this is simply another example of Madrid getting favourable treatment from La Liga and the Spanish football authorities.