Riqui Puig: A kiss that’s more of a warning

Riqui Puig has shown light and shadow thus far in his Barcelona career according to Marca. He’s shown ability and personality, but also inconsistency and issues with several coaches.

The Catalan proved in Cordoba last night, however, that he has what it takes to succeed in the elite and that he intended on achieving his ambitions in Blaugrana, kissing the badge after scoring the winning penalty in a statement of intent.

Puig is intelligent in communication, using his appearances in the media with the same sharpness he displays on the pitch. He made it clear that he wouldn’t be leaving in his post-match interview, no matter how much Ronald Koeman pushes the move.

The midfielder is waiting to see what happens when Barcelona hold their forthcoming presidential elections, with Xavi Hernandez said to like the youngster as a player.

Last night showed he can thrive – injuries and fixture congestion will open up opportunities in the second half of the season, and by asking Koeman to take the decisive penalty – and scoring – he underlined that he’ll seize any chance he gets.