Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane intent on out-of-favour star staying

Real Madrid news has seen the club go on a nine-match unbeaten run with boss Zinedine Zidane seemingly having settled on his most trusted group of players.

However, it has not gone unnoticed that Martin Odegaard has not featured once across any of those nine fixtures as he appears to have totally fallen from prominence in the Spanish capital.

Odegaard has not played a minute of first-team football since the Champions League defeat to Shakhtar Donestk – which has now stretched to a run of nine successive matches.

However, a report in Marca has outlined how the Norwegian – despite being sixth in line in his position under Zidane – is trusted by the Madrid boss and he has ruled out any potential exit.

Odegaard started the first two La Liga games of the season against Real Sociedad and Betis for Madrid but has suffered various muscular injuries since to derail his progress – but he has been fit for each of the past six matches and has not played a minute.

Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Fede Valverde and Isco are all ahead of him in Madrid at the moment.