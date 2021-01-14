New Atletico Madrid striker Dembele: “Fernando Torres was my idol”

New Atletico Madrid striker Moussa Dembele has given his introductory press conference at the club and has explained how Atleti legend Fernando Torres was his idol as a kid.

Dembele would be the de facto replacement for Diego Costa – who terminated his contract at the club last month – in the Atleti ranks and would provide cover in the squad.

French striker Dembele had netted an impressive 44 goals across his first full two seasons at Lyon – whom he joined from Celtic in 2018 – but has struggled this campaign, netting just once in 16 Ligue 1 appearances, of which just six have been from the start.

Dembele explained, in quotes carried by Marca: “Mainly, I’m a striker and I like to score goals. That is my job. I like to run into space, receive the ball and score goals. I am a physical player but with technique. I cannot wait to start playing here. As a child, my favourite player was Fernando Torres – he was my idol, so I am happy to be here. I hope we do great things together.”

Atleti currently lead the way in La Liga with a remarkable 41 points from their opening 16 rounds of action – they are four points clear at the top of the standings and have two games in hand over their nearest challengers.

Torres netted 121 goals in 350 games for Los Rojiblancos across two different spells in the Spanish capital and is a club legend at Atleti.