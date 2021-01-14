Copa del Rey La Liga

Leganes Copa del Rey clash with Sevilla moved to the Wanda Metropolitano

Leganes have announced that their Copa del Rey last 32 clash with Sevilla this Saturday evening will be played at Atletico Madrid‘s Wanda Metropolitano rather than Municipal de Butarque.

The Spanish capital has been hit hard by Storm Filomena’s heavy snowfall and Leganes’ stadium has been unable to withstand the elements and is unplayable.

As the Metropolitano is in the same territory and province as Butarque, and having received clearance form the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Sevilla and Atletico, an agreement was reached to move the game.

Leganes are currently sixth in the Segunda, eleven points off first-placed Espanyol. They beat Ourense and Socuellamos in the first two rounds to set up a clash with Champions League Sevilla.

The Andalusians are also sixth, but in La Liga, and also eleven points of league leaders Atletico. Last season’s Europa League winners beat Ciudad de Lucena and Linares Deportivo to make it to the last 32 of the Copa, a competition they last won in 2010.

