Emili Rousaud pulls out of Barcelona presidential race

Emili Rousaud has withdrawn from the race to become the next Barcelona president according to a report in Mundo Deportivo.

Rousaud submitted 2,510 signatures to Barcelona on Monday, meeting the 2,257 requisite to transition from a pre-candidate to candidate. There were, however, 500 doubtful signatures, so he was unable to enter the final race.

His withdrawal leaves Joan Laporta, Victor Font and Toni Freixa to compete in the election scheduled for January 24th. Barcelona will officially proclaim candidates today and the campaign will begin tomorrow, January 15th.

A meeting will take place between Barcelona and the Spanish government tomorrow to decide whether the election should proceed on Sunday the 24th, with the recent rise in Coronavirus cases and tightening of restrictions across Spain throwing the process into doubt.

Voting is set to take place in ten different locations: Barcelona, Tarragona, Lleida, Girona, Tortosa, Andorra la Vella, Madrid, Seville, Valencia and Palma de Mallorca.