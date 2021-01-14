Barcelona’s squad stretched and in need of reinforcements

One of the most striking things during Barcelona‘s Supercopa de Espana semi-final victory over Real Sociedad for Diario AS was that La Real had better options on their bench than the Blaugrana had on theirs.

Adnan Januzaj, for instance, gave La Real far more after he came on compared to what Francisco Trincao provided for Barcelona upon his introduction.

Despite a demanding and tiring game, Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman made just one change in the first 90 minutes, Trincao.

In extra-time he introduced Miralem Pjanic and Riqui Puig, both scoring their penalties but not contributing much to the game.

Barcelona’s squad is depleted, with Gerard Pique, Sergino Dest, Sergi Roberto, Philippe Coutinho and Ansu Fati all either injured or in need of rest.

Such a situation gives strength to his desire to reinforce the squad this January, with Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay his priorities, closely followed by Gini Wijnaldum.