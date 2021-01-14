Barcelona presidential election a “dirty war” – candidate

Barcelona news continues to be dominated by this month’s presidential elections but one of the leading candidates has described the race as a “dirty war”.

Emili Rousaud confirmed on Thursday withdrawn from the race to become the club’s next president, leaving just three candidates remaining who will stand on the ballot.

Rousaud submitted 2,510 signatures of members to Barcelona on Monday, meeting the 2,257 requisite to transition from a pre-candidate to candidate. There were, however, 500 doubtful signatures, so he was unable to enter the final race.

His withdrawal leaves Joan Laporta, Victor Font and Toni Freixa to compete in the election scheduled for 24 January. Barcelona will officially proclaim candidates today and the campaign will begin tomorrow, 15 January.

Rousaud told reporters in quotes that have been carried by Marca: “It was a day of impressive dignity because, to my surprise, the majority decision was not to agree to join another candidacy, because we cannot tolerate the dirty war and we prefer to stay out. Our sporting and economic proposals were the best.”

Rousaud was mired in controversy with the club earlier this year after he claimed that individuals involved on the board – who have subsequently resigned – were seeking to use the club for personal profit.

Rousaud had pledged to rename the club’s Camp Nou stadium after Lionel Messi if he wins the position of presidency, as he told Marca in November.

Carlos Tusquets is the current interim president of the Blaugrana but elections will be held this month with candidates vying to replace the departed Josep Maria Bartomeu.