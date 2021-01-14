Barcelona presidential candidates signatures verified – favourite has over 1,000 annulled

This month’s presidential elections at Barcelona has been narrowed to three candidates after members signatures were verified by the club on Thursday.

Carlos Tusquets is the current interim president of the Blaugrana but elections will be held this month with candidates vying to replace the departed Josep Maria Bartomeu.

On Thursday, Emili Rousaud was forced to drop out of the running despite submitting 2,510 signatures of members to Barcelona on Monday passing the threshold of 2,257 to transition from a pre-candidate to candidate. However, 500 signatures were unable to be verified, so he was unable to enter the final race.

Joan Laporta, Victor Font and Toni Freixa all passed the threshold, but all three suffered losses to the numbers they initially presented as those signatures could not be verified by the club.

CIFRAS OFICIALES CANDIDATOS PRESIDENCIA DEL BARCELONA Joan Laporta 9625 firmas válidas (10727 presentadas )

Víctor Font 4431 ( 4713)

Toni Freixa 2634 (2822) — Alfredo Martínez (@Alfremartinezz) January 14, 2021

Barcelona news continues to be dominated by the elections and Laporta remains well in front despite losing over 1,100 of his verified signatures, with Font and Freixa also suffering minor losses to their overall total.

Agusti Benedito and Pere Riera are also no longer in the running having been eliminated from the running earlier on Monday, while Jordi Farre and Fernandez Ala also missed the minimum threshold of 2,257 signatures.