Barcelona owned player confesses love of another La Liga club

Barcelona news has focused on the number of exciting young players starring at the club this season, but another is now thriving at another La Liga club.

Juan Miranda has started five league games in a row for Real Betis and is thriving at left-back while he has now given an emotional reaction to express his love of the Seville-based club.

The Spaniard spent last season on loan at Schalke in the Bundesliga but the move was not made permanent and he joined Betis – his boyhood club – on the final day of the last transfer window.

Slowly but surely, Miranda has begun to surpass Alex Moreno in the pecking order at left-back, even grabbing a stunning free-kick against Mutilvera in the Copa del Rey.

Miranda began his youth career at Betis before moving to La Masia to continue his development, while he has made four first-team appearances for Barcelona.

😢💚 Miranda no puede contener la emoción al hablar de su sentimiento por el Betis: “Soy bético desde que nací” https://t.co/M3l0zuSapf — ElDesmarque Betis (@eldesmarque_rbb) January 13, 2021

This week he told Betis TV, as he became notably emotional talking about his youth, as per El Desmarque: “Thanks to my parents I am also where I am. They have always supported me. The decisions I have made have been thanks to them and today I am where I am thanks to them. As my father says, we are Betis fans. We are where we wanted to be. Once I left from my hometown, since I was little…”

At that point, Miranda burst into tears, before continuing: “You leave home so young and coming back is always special. As my father says, we are where we wanted to be.”