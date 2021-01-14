Barcelona optimistic on Lionel Messi return date

Barcelona news this week has focused on an injury sustained by Lionel Messi but the club are optimistic over a potential return date for the Argentine star, say Diario Sport.

Messi is said to be hopeful of returning to action for Sunday’s final in the Spanish Supercopa – where his side will face either Real Madrid or Athletic Club Bilbao.

He is said to have suffered a minimal injury in Saturday night’s La Liga win over Granada but has continued to feel discomfort in the days since and he sat out the semi-final victory over Real Sociedad on Wednesday evening.

It is unclear when Messi will return to training – the side have a session scheduled for 11am on Friday morning and again at 6pm on Saturday evening, ahead of Sunday’s clash.

The side’s recent collective upturn in form has been elevated by Messi, who looks to really be enjoying his football for the first time this season.