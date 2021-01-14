Barcelona elections set to be postponed – report

With only ten days to the event that is dominating Barcelona news, it appears likely that the club’s presidential elections could be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Carlos Tusquets is the current interim president of the Blaugrana but elections are set to be held on 24 January with candidates vying to replace the departed Josep Maria Bartomeu.

However, a report in Nacio Digital casts doubt on the likelihood of the election being held due to the current rates of Covid-19 which are evident throughout Catalonia and the rest of Spain.

🔵🔴 La pròrroga de les restriccions empeny les eleccions del Barça a la suspensió 🗳 La celebració dels comicis penja d’un fil per la situació epidemiològica a Catalunya ✍ @albertvilanova_https://t.co/rKFoOK7YXP — NacióDigital (@naciodigital) January 14, 2021

A meeting is set to be held on Friday amongst the club’s hierarchy which could yield a decision on whether the elections can be staged in a safe and viable manner.

Joan Laporta, Victor Font and Toni Freixa are all set to be on the final ballot, but for now it remains unclear if the event will definitely be held on the arranged date.