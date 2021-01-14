Atletico Madrid: Kieran Trippier may not serve FA betting ban due to appeal

Atletico Madrid have received a huge boost with the news that Kieran Trippier may never fully serve his English FA-imposed betting ban after FIFA temporarily suspended the ban.

A report in The Guardian details that the England international may not be ruled out of any further actions as the FA failed to revise the dates of the ban whilst FIFA’s investigation is ongoing.

Whilst the player accepted the ban and Atletico did not contest the charge, they appealed to FIFA that the ruling and discretion should not mean that they as a club are punished, meaning that an investigation into the worldwide aspect of the ban was put on hold.

The English FA have failed to get dates revised while that appeal is ongoing, meaning that the right-back may not miss any further action.

The appeal by the FA to revise the dates was rejected as it was judged that such a decision would have caused undue stress and anxiety for the player.

The FA’s decision had initially ruled Trippier out of 13 club matches – including the first leg of their Champions League tie against Chelsea – but the longer the FIFA review goes on, the shorter the ban will be.