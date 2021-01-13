Watch: Frenkie de Jong’s remarkable header gives Barcelona the lead against Real Sociedad

The Supercopa de Espana is undoubtedly the least prestigious of the titles Spanish football’s heavyweights compete for, but in this strangest of seasons it’s taken on a new significance.

Ronald Koeman could win his first title as Barcelona coach this evening in Cordoba, as his Blaugrana take on Real Sociedad in the first of the semi-finals. Real Madrid face Athletic Club tomorrow.

What winning the first title available to them could do is set Barcelona, who’ve endured such a difficult and inconsistent opening to the season, on the track to success in the second half of the campaign, with La Liga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey all still to play for.

Barcelona took the lead in the 39th minute, and it was one of the young players who’s really stepped up in recent weeks, Frenkie de Jong, who pulled the trigger. Antoine Griezmann squared for the Dutch midfielder, whose header arced past La Real’s goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

Frenkie de Jong has three goals and two assists in his last nine appearances. In excellent form since playing in more advanced role, shades of Ivan Rakitic's first couple of seasons at Barcelona. — Richard Martin (@Rich9908) January 13, 2021