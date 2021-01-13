Watch: Frenkie de Jong concedes penalty to allow Mikel Oyarzabal to equalise for Real Sociedad against Barcelona

The Supercopa de Espana is undoubtedly the least prestigious of the titles Spanish football’s heavyweights compete for, but in this strangest of seasons it’s taken on a new significance.

Ronald Koeman could win his first title as Barcelona coach this evening in Cordoba, as his Blaugrana take on Real Sociedad in the first of the semi-finals. Real Madrid face Athletic Clubtomorrow.

What winning the first title available to them could do is set Barcelona, who’ve endured such a difficult and inconsistent opening to the season, on the track to success in the second half of the campaign, with La Liga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey all still to play for.

Barcelona took the lead in the 39th minute, and it was one of the young players who’s really stepped up in recent weeks, Frenkie de Jong, who pulled the trigger. Antoine Griezmann squared for the Dutch midfielder, whose header arced past La Real’s goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

De Jong turned from hero to villain, however, shortly after the second half got underway. He handled the ball in the box to concede a penalty that La Real’s captain and talisman Mikel Oyarzabal was never going to miss.