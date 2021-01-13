Vinicius left out in the cold as Zidane looks to build a close-knit team at Real Madrid

Vinicius didn’t expect to be in the situation he is now at Real Madrid when he signed for Los Blancos as one of the hottest prospects in world football according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Brazilian, intermittent in Zinedine Zidane‘s plans ever since the Frenchman returned to the club for his second stint in charge, has in recent times been relegated to the bench.

Zidane has narrowed the number of players he uses on a weekly basis, eschewing rotation to build a core that can help Madrid climb the table and try and catch league leaders Atletico Madrid.

Vinicius has suffered from this, his disappointment amplified by a cold relationship with his coach that dates back to August.

Vinicius was left out then from playing the second leg of the Champions League last 16 clash with Manchester City, with Zidane apparently annoyed that the Brazilian was chatting on his mobile after learning he wasn’t going to start.

Things have been tough between the two since then, an issue not helped by the strong form of Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio, two of Zidane’s favourites, as well as the return of Eden Hazard from injury.