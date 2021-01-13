Valencia and Sevilla interested in Arsenal midfielder

Valencia and Sevilla have joined a clutch of Italian clubs in the race for Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira according to a report in Diario AS carried by The Laziali.

As well as the La Liga pair, Serie A sides Lazio, Fiorentina and Torino have all enquired as to his availability, with the midfielder out of favour at his current club.

Torreira joined Atletico Madrid on loan this season but has found game time in Los Rojiblancos’ midfield hard to come by, with coach Diego Simeone predominantly opting for different players.

The Uruguayan has played just 420 minutes across 13 appearances this season, registering a goal and an assist for the team currently leading La Liga.

Torreira began his career with local side 18 de Julio before a short stint with Montevideo Wanderers, joining Italian side Pescara in 2013. He’s made most of his senior appearances for Sampdoria, whom he represented before joining Arsenal in 2018.