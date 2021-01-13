Two-a-days and a strict diet: Royston Drenthe at Racing Murcia

Royston Drenthe‘s life has changed a great deal since he used to wear the white of Real Madrid according to Diario AS.

The Dutchman has signed for Racing Murcia in the Tercera, Spain’s fourth division, and is currently living in a hotel in Murcia.

He’s said to be dedicated to improving his fitness and helping Morris Pagniello’s side earn promotion to the Segunda B.

Drenthe is said to be training twice a day, in the gym alone in the morning and with the team in the evening.

He’s also on a strict diet as he’s gained a few kilos since his heyday. He’s said to be determined to relaunch his career.

The winger has declined numerous interview requests and is ready to get to work to showing there’s still something left of the player who dominated the 2007 U21 European Championship and earned a €14m move to the Santiago Bernabeu.