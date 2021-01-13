Barcelona La Liga

Talk intensifies that Erling Haaland could leave Borussia Dortmund this summer

Erling Haaland, one of the hottest talents in the European game and the 2020 Golden Boy, is going to be one of the most sought-after players this summer market.

According to a report carried by Diario Sport, the Norwegian marksman could break his contract with Borussia Dortmund this summer and seek a new destination.

Mino Raiola, the player’s agent, apparently sees Barcelona as the best place for his young charge. Raiola enjoys a good relationship with the Catalan club and is looking to keep things that way.

The super-agent has apparently spoken with Josep Maria Minguella about doing a deal, the man in line to become vice-president if Emili Rousaud wins in the presidential elections this January 24th. Real Madrid have also reportedly long held an interest in the 20 year-old.

Haaland would cost around €75m according to the newspaper’s sources, a healthy potential profit on the €20m plus €23m in variables Dortmund signed him for last winter. Haaland has scored 12 goals in ten appearances this season.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Erling Haaland La Liga Real Madrid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.