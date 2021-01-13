Spanish football morning headlines: Messi misses Barcelona training, Atleti unstoppable in La Liga and Marseille reject Diego Costa move

Spanish football morning headlines from Wednesday January 13.

Messi misses Barcelona training

Barcelona news is centred on their start in the Spanish Supercopa tonight against Real Sociedad but fans will be concerned about news from training on Wednesday.

Lionel Messi and Ronald Araujo both unexpectedly sat out the session, leading to doubts that they would participate in the game – as per Diario Sport.

Both players were expected to start in the semi-final game.

Atleti build lead at top

Atletico Madrid moved four points clear at the top of La Liga with two games in hand thanks to Tuesday night’s win over Sevilla.

Goals from Angel Correa and Saul Niguez ensured Diego Simeone’s side now have a remarkable 41 points from their opening 16 league games this term.

Costa rejected by Marseille

Former Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa was in talks to sign with Marseille but the French club rejected the move, Diario AS cite a report from La Provence as claiming.

Costa terminated his contract at Atleti at the end of last month and is now looking for a new club.

Marseille are in the market for a new striker but were not looking for Costa’s profile.