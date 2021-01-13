Spanish football evening headlines: Messi to miss Supercopa clash, Tebas hits out at Zidane, Garcia agrees contract with Barcelona

Spanish football evening headlines for January 13th.

Lionel Messi ruled out of Barcelona Supercopa de Espana clash

Lionel Messi is set to miss Barcelona’s clash against Real Sociedad tonight through injury, according to a report in ESPN.

He is said to have suffered a minimal injury in Saturday night’s La Liga win over Granada but has continued to feel discomfort in the days since and is almost certain to sit out the Spanish Supercopa tie against La Real.

La Liga president Javier Tebas hits back at Real Madrid and the “excuses” of Zinedine Zidane

La Liga boss Javier Tebas has hit back at Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane following the side’s contentious draw at Osasuna on Saturday.

Madrid’s boss fumed after the game that it was a fixture that should not have been played due to the adverse weather conditions in the Spanish capital complicating their journey.

Manchester City defender Eric Garcia agrees five-and-a-half year deal at Barcelona

Manchester City defender Eric Garcia has agreed a five-and-a-half year deal with Barcelonawith the clubs closing in on a cut-price agreement, report El Mundo Deportivo.

It is claimed that there is a deal which will see the Blaugrana pay €5m – in a transaction that will go through next season – alongside a further €5m in variables for the player, who is out of contract this summer.

