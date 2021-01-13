Marseille reject approach from Diego Costa; Wolves interested

Ligue 1 club Marseille have rejected the opportunity to sign former Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa as a free agent.

Diario AS cite a report from La Provence that claims that tentative conversations had taken place between the two but the striker’s salary – said to have been €8m per year at Atleti – had proven prohibitive and the French club discontinued their interest.

The report claims that there is interest from Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers, although there has been no formal offer as yet.

The striker left Atleti after falling from prominence in recent times following the summer arrival of Luis Suarez from Barcelona, who is now the preferred central striker alongside Joao Felix in attack.

The striker originally joined Atleti 2010 from Real Valladolid – scoring 64 goals in 135 appearances in his first spell, before joining Chelsea in 2014.

He returned to the Spanish capital in January 2018, scoring 19 goals in 81 outings – a spell that was blunted by injuries and fitness issues.