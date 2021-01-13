Man City defender Garcia agrees five-and-a-half year deal at Barcelona

Manchester City defender Eric Garcia has agreed a five-and-a-half year deal with Barcelona with the clubs closing in on a cut-price agreement, report El Mundo Deportivo.

It is claimed that there is a deal which will see the Blaugrana pay €5m – in a transaction that will go through next season – alongside a further €5m in variables for the player, who is out of contract this summer.

Back in August, City boss Pep Guardiola confirmed the player would not renew his deal at the English club and the defender is now taking centre stage of Barcelona transfer news this calendar year.

The central defender has been a Cule all his life but joined City in 2017 from the Catalan giants, with previous multiple reports claiming they have been eyeing a return for the past year.

Reports have drawn parallels between Garcia and that of Gerard Pique – who left La Masia’s youth academy due to mismanagement and joined Manchester United, before returning to the Camp Nou and enjoying a long and distinguished career at the club.

Garcia started seven matches for City after the return of English football last June last season but he has been limited to just two Premier League starts this campaign, and none since October.

The Catalan-native has fallen down the pecking order following the arrivals of Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake at the Etihad Stadium this summer.