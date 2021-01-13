Luka Jovic flies to Germany with a message from Zinedine Zidane

Luka Jovic is currently in transit to Germany, where he’ll land late tonight to begin his second spell with Eintracht Frankfurt according to a report in Marca.

Jovic is returning to his former club on loan until the end of the season without a purchase option.

The forward didn’t travel to Malaga with the rest of the Real Madrid squad ahead of their Supercopa de Espana clash with Athletic Club Bilbao in anticipation of the deal going through.

The transfer will be made official on Thursday, with Jovic set to undergo his medical examinations and his presentation.

Eintracht are currently ninth in the Bundesliga and have already been eliminated from the German Cup.

Zinedine Zidane, speaking about his young charge, claimed to have no knowledge about whether or not the deal to bring him back to Germany was done.

“He’s a player who’s still with us,” he said when last asked about Jovic. “They haven’t told me anything at the moment. We’ll see what happens.”

Zidane did, however, include an interesting message to Jovic on his path forward. “He’s not had much luck,” the French coach said. “He’s had difficulty adapting, injuries. He has to learn many things, but his quality will always be there.”