Lionel Messi ruled out of Barcelona Supercopa clash – report

Lionel Messi is set to miss Barcelona’s clash against Real Sociedad tonight through injury, according to a report in ESPN.

He is said to have suffered a minimal injury in Saturday night’s La Liga win over Granada but has continued to feel discomfort in the days since and is almost certain to sit out the Spanish Supercopa tie against La Real.

Messi and central defender Ronald Araujo both unexpectedly sat out the session, leading to doubts that they would participate in the game – as per Diario Sport.

That worrying Barcelona news has now been expanded upon to almost certainly rule the Argentine out of the day – although there is yet to be any official confirmation that he will not be involved.

The side’s recent collective upturn in form has been elevated by Messi, who looks to really be enjoying his football for the first time this season – but looks likely to miss out on Wednesday.

