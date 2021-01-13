Lionel Messi identifies Barcelona match for return from injury

There has been worrying Barcelona news on Wednesday as Lionel Messi sat out training and is expected to miss the Spanish Supercopa clash against Real Sociedad.

He is said to have suffered a minimal injury in Saturday night’s La Liga win over Granada but has continued to feel discomfort in the days since and is almost certain to sit out the tie against La Real.

However, Ronald Koeman’s side will be focused on reaching Sunday’s final – to be played against either Real Madrid or Athletic Club Bilbao – and a report in Marca outlines that Messi is intent on returning to the pitch for that clash, should his side make it.

The side’s recent collective upturn in form has been elevated by Messi, who looks to really be enjoying his football for the first time this season – but looks likely to miss out on Wednesday.

It remains to be seen how long the Argentine will be unavailable for, but Blaugrana fans will be hopeful he is back starring in their attack in Sunday’s showpiece.