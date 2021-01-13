La Liga president Tebas hits back at Real Madrid and the “excuses” of Zinedine Zidane

La Liga boss Javier Tebas has hit back at Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane following the side’s contentious draw at Osasuna on Saturday.

Madrid’s boss fumed after the game that it was a fixture that should not have been played due to the adverse weather conditions in the Spanish capital complicating their journey.

The squad of Los Blancos had to spend three nights in Pamplona whilst their flight had to wait on the runway at Barajas airport for four hours due to the icy conditions making the trip somewhat treacherous.

Zidane said in the aftermatch of the game, in quotes carried by Marca: “This was not a football match. The match should have been suspended, and now we don’t even know when we will be able to return.”

The report from Marca earlier this week claimed it was the latest strain in tensions between the league and Madrid – with the use of VAR and the possible creation of the European Super League said to be other key points of contention.

Tebas has risked fanning the flames further by claiming that Zidane was just using “excuses” for his side’s failure to win the game.

The league supremo said, as per Marca: “I have been bothered by the version that Madrid has given. On Friday afternoon I spoke with their general manager more than 14 times. I told him that, if the boys were very nervous, the best thing to do was to go back to their facilities and trying to travel the next day, and he said no.

“I do not know the information that Zidane knew before the trip. I have seen so many excuses that the coaches have given when the games have not gone well that this will be one more.”