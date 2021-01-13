Kike Garcia signs new contract with Eibar

Kike Garcia has renewed his contract at La Liga side Eibar for two more seasons until 2023 according to a report in Marca, with the option for a third season.

The forward arrived at Eibar in January 2016 from English side Middlesborough, and his previous deal had been set to expire this summer. Kike Garcia has played 133 league matches for the Basque club, scoring 28 goals, and six cup games, scoring twice.

The 31 year-old, from Motilla del Palancar, joined Middlesborough in 2014 from Murcia, with whom he broke through as a senior professional. He spent time as a youth with Quintanar Rey.

Eibar are currently 15th in the league table, three points clear of the relegation zone. Given the congested nature of the standings, however, a single win could take them as high as 11th.

Eibar play Navalarnero in the Copa del Rey this coming Sunday before hosting league leaders Atletico Madrid at Ipurua the following Thursday.