Carles Tusquets snubs Joan Laporta meeting before Barcelona election decision

Carles Tusquets, chairman of the managing leadership of Barcelona, has snubbed Joan Laporta, the favourite for the forthcoming presidential election at the club, according to a report in Diario AS.

Laporta had requested an urgent meeting with Tusquets to encourage him to take all possible measures to guarantee that the election is held on the scheduled date of January 24th.

The meeting would have had to be held before Friday, which is when Barcelona meet with the government to decide whether or not to postpone the election.

Tusquets accepted the meeting with Laporta, but for after the meeting is held and the decision made.

Laporta is the only one of the four current candidates to be behind the elections taking place on January 24th, aware he’s running away with a lead in the polls and the number of signatures delivered at the moment.

Victor Font and Toni Freixa have both put their stated trust in the hands of the health authorities, while Emili Rousaud is completely against the election taking place on the scheduled date.