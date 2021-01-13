Barcelona linked with a move for soon-to-be free agent Sergio Aguero

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Manchester City striker and Argentine international Sergio Aguero according to reports in the English media carried by Mundo Deportivo.

Aguero’s contract with Pep Guardiola‘s side runs until June 30th, after which he become a free agent.

The word from England is that the Blaugrana are interested in acquiring his services after the marksman ends his time in England this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino‘s Paris Saint-Germain are said to be Barcelona’s greatest rival for his signature.

Aguero is currently self-isolating for ten days at City after coming into close contact with a positive Covid-19 case.

Aguero has long been one of the finest frontmen in the European game, and given he’s one of Lionel Messi‘s closest friends his arrival at Camp Nou could serve as a hook to keep him there.

Now 32, his performance levels and goalscoring output has dipped in recent seasons, however, and it’s unlikely that his arrival would contribute to the new, energised Barcelona Ronald Koeman is trying to construct.