Atletico Madrid fans vote this season as Diego Simeone’s best ever team – stronger than 2014 title side

Diego Simeone has been at the helm of Atletico Madrid for just shy of a decade but fans have voted this current team as the strongest ever under the Argentine’s helm.

Atletico Madrid news is currently being dominated by the club’s incredible domestic form – they are currently top of the league standings by four points with two games in hand over their closest rivals.

A poll in Marca – which has accumulated over 22,000 votes and counting – shows that 48 percent of Atleti fans believe the current side is the club’s strongest ever under Simeone.

That tops the 2013/14 side – who won the title in La Liga and reached the Champions League final, being just minutes away from their first ever European crown – who won 44 percent of the vote.

The 2011/12 side – who won the Europa League – take 5 percent of the vote with 3 percent going to the 2017/18 class, who also lifted the Europa League title.

Tuesday night’s win over Sevilla continued their incredible start of the campaign – with 41 points from their opening 16 league games.