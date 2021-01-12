Watch: Angel Correa gives Atletico Madrid the lead against Sevilla

Traditionally two of the biggest clubs in Spain, Atletico Madrid v Sevilla is always an intriguing clash, culturally as well as on the field of play.

They meet tonight in La Liga, Sevilla travelling to the Spanish capital to take on Atletico at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Atletico lost to Segunda B side Cornella in the Copa del Rey last time out, while Sevilla beat Real Sociedad in a 3-2 shootout at the Sanchez-Pizjuan down in Andalusia.

Los Rojiblancos come into the game top of the pile, a point clear of second-placed Real Madrid with three games in hand.

Victory for Sevilla could see them go fourth, with two games in hand on Villarreal, who are currently in fourth, and three in hand on La Real, who are fifth.

Atletico took the lead inside 20 minutes, with Diego Simeone‘s decision to start Angel Correa over Joao Felix bearing fruit. Kieran Trippier, returning from his FA-imposed ban, passed to the Argentine, who turned smartly before unleashing a lethal finish.